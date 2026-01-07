A massive amount of star power and talent was enough to excite Los Angeles Lakers fans about the pairing of LeBron James and Luka Doncic, but what really makes this a one-of-a-kind duo is the collective basketball IQ the two men possess. They each boast elite instincts, court vision and body control, which can create a magical combination when both are healthy.

Although Doncic and James are still honing their in-game chemistry, they continue to exhibit flashes of sublime teamwork. Just look at Tuesday's road matchup versus the New Orleans Pelicans. The five-time All-NBA First-Team selection delivered a lob to the all-time great, resulting in a crowd-igniting Lakers dunk near the end of the first half. This is what the hoops-watching world envisioned when LA completed the earth-shattering trade with the Dallas Mavericks last February.

LUKA DONCIC LOB TO LEBRON JAMES 🤝

pic.twitter.com/3aNPS9rhGV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 7, 2026

Article Continues Below

What separates James and Doncic from other superstars is their ability to quickly scan the floor and make a play before their opponents know what hit them. That crucial skill was on full display in the aforementioned highlight, and it will need to be present moving forward if Los Angeles is going to contend for a championship.

The Lakers (22-11) are riding the roller coaster, winning three of their last four games after dropping three straight in December. Fans will not see what this group is fully capable of accomplishing until Austin Reaves returns, but LeBron James and Luka Doncic are still arguably the tone-setters on this team. They can dissect defenses in multiple ways and use their intangibles to neutralize roster deficiencies, at least well enough to keep LA in the top half of the Western Conference.

Doncic and James have the Lakers positioned for a win over the Pelicans in the closing minutes of this contest. They will then bring their rapport to The Alamo City for a meeting with the San Antonio Spurs.