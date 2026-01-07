This season has shown, more than ever, that even someone as god-like as LeBron James is a mere mortal. James has shown greater signs of aging than ever, and at 41 years of age, that simply is to be expected. But every now and then, the Los Angeles Lakers star rises to the occasion and shows why he's the greatest to ever play at this advanced age.

On Tuesday night, with the New Orleans Pelicans showing so much fight against the Lakers, James had to step up and set the tone for LA as they look to continue their winning ways after a rough end to the calendar year of 2025. The 41-year-old ageless wonder put up 30 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in 33 minutes of play on efficient shooting splits of 53/60/100, which is no mean feat considering how much mileage he's put on his body throughout his career.

Of those 30 points, 10 came in the fourth quarter where the Lakers separated themselves from the plucky Pelicans. During that fateful period, James was a plus-13 for the Lakers, as they didn't just weather the Luka Doncic-less minutes, they thrived without the team's best player on the floor.

It's these kinds of games that give Lakers fans so much hope that, should the team add a piece or two, they can contend for a title even when they reside in the stacked Western Conference.

LeBron James is rounding into form for the Lakers

With Austin Reaves nursing a calf injury, the Lakers needed James to be more of a ballhandler instead of being a connector as he was prepared to be with Reaves and Doncic leading the way. And he's answered the call; he's averaging 29/8/8 since the calendar flipped to 2026, as per StatMuse, and the Lakers are yet to lose a single game during that span.

James and the Lakers will look to keep it going tomorrow night when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back at 9:30 PM E.T.