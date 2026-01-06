The Los Angeles Lakers handled business in their back-to-back set against the Memphis Grizzlies, pulling off two convincing wins that showcased sharper execution and timely shot making. While the wins reflected strong performances from the roster and coaching staff, one unexpected voice also helped shape key moments on the floor. That voice belonged to Rich Paul, the longtime agent of LeBron James. During a recent appearance on the Game Over Podcast, Paul revealed that he shared in game observations directly with James after the two made eye contact during play, per ProFootballNetwork.

“When I catch eye contact with my guys, if they have an opportunity, they’ll come over,” Paul said. “So Bron came over, and I was telling him what I saw and if he saw the same thing.”

Paul explained that he noticed how James attacking with a live dribble consistently drew multiple defenders. That gravity created opportunities for others, particularly Luka Doncic, to find clean looks without initiating the offense.

Rich Paul says he gave LeBron coaching advice during the Lakers game yesterday and the Lakers ran it 😭 “When I catch eye contact with my guys if they have an opportunity they’ll come over. So Bron came over and I was telling him what I saw and if he saw the same thing. I was… pic.twitter.com/m02oIB9x7W — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 5, 2026

How the Lakers executed Paul’s suggestion

Paul recalled advising James to briefly get Doncic off the ball to force defensive reactions. With under two minutes left in the third quarter, the Lakers ran the concept. James drove into the lane, absorbed a double team, and kicked the ball out to Doncic at the elbow. The result was a wide open three that energized the building.

The exchange did not end there. Late in the fourth quarter, Paul shared another idea, this time involving Deandre Ayton setting a screen to free Doncic. James handled the ball, drew attention in the corner, and trusted the action to develop. The play eventually led to an extra pass and another Doncic three that pushed the Lakers ahead by six with just over two minutes remaining.

The sequence highlighted how awareness and trust can elevate execution, even when the suggestion comes from an unexpected source. The Lakers closed out a 120 to 114 win, with James finishing the night with 26 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, and a steal.