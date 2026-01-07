Directly following a disappointing 106-105 loss at the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson may have given a sneak peek as to whether Victor Wembanyama will play vs. the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of a back-to-back as he returns from injury.

On playing time restriction, Wemby saw the court for just 21 minutes in Tennessee.

“Far as I know, he came out pretty good,” Johnson said following the setback.

The first-year head coach wasn't talking about his generational talent's performance in which he scored 30 points in those 21 minutes. He was alluding to Wembanyama's physical condition. Right before the contest, Johnson said his superstar center would be questionable for the Lakers game the next day dependent on how he ‘came out' of the Grizzlies game, according to San Antonio Express-News Reporter Jeff McDonald.

“It's tough on that kid,” the Spurs first-year head man admitted beforehand. “He's got a lot of yo-yoing and back and forth, and (we're) trying to support him the best we can.”

Mitch Johnson reveals thought process behind Wembanyama's availability

The loss to the Grizzlies marked Wemby's return to action from a left knee hyperextension suffered on New Year's Eve.

“We have to see how he responds and reacts every single day. That will be the biggest indicator of what next looks like,” Johnson said prior to his team's first game of 2026 with their leading scorer.

“He's put in a lot of work and we've seen enough — we being the medical staff specifically — and Victor have seen enough and felt enough to give it a go,” the Western Conference December Coach of the Month said in confirming that Wembanyama would play with a minutes restriction while coming off the bench in Memphis.

Johnson is banking that Wembanayama's approach won't change for LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Lakers.

Article Continues Below

“His pitch is just always, ‘I can play. I'm ready to go. I'm good to go,' you know,” the 39-year-old coach revealed. “And so, you respect that and you love that mentality and competitiveness.”

As if any fanfare needed to be added, the match-up with the Lake Show was previously moved to a later start time so that it could air on national television.

“Vic gets discussed and asked about and opinionated on probably as much as any player in this league. And I think the one thing that is very consistent is he's just very direct and straightforward,” Johnson added.

From the beginning of his NBA career, the Spurs have been very cautious with the 2023 first overall draft pick. He missed 47 of the team's 164 games in his first two seasons, though 30 of those absences came as a result of blood clots that ended last year prematurely.

“We will be, again, extremely mindful of the situation as we have been and will continue to be. And it's just going to be one of those living, breathing kind of situations that we're going to continue to juggle and balance until we don't,” Johnson said.

In the meantime, Wemby's average of 24.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks pace the team. Much of those numbers have come on minutes restriction in guiding the Spurs to the second best record in the West.

“I think he's doing a phenomenal job and, hopefully, we just keep building on it.”