With LeBron James being ruled out for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, the 41-year-old’s streak of being named to an All-NBA Team is in jeopardy. This was James’ 17th missed game this season, putting him right up against the NBA’s mandate of a minimum of 65 games played to eligible for postseason honors.

It’s been 21 consecutive seasons now that LeBron James has been selected to an All-NBA Team, with the only season he wasn’t was his rookie year in 2003-04. Since James returned from a nerve injury that kept him sidelined for the first 14 games of the season, the Lakers have played two sets of back-to-backs.

The first of those sets came on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, against the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics with James sitting out the Celtics game. The other set of back-to-back games was this week against the New Orleans Pelicans and Spurs. With James being ruled out for the Spurs’ game, it appears as if the current plan is for James in back-to-backs is up in the air. Obviously that could change as the season goes on.

But if it doesn’t, James will not be named to an All-NBA Team for the first time since his rookie year. The Lakers have two more sets of back-to-backs in January alone.

While not being selected for end-of-the-season honors is certainly something different for James, his main priority is his health and being able to be on the court for the Lakers to make a playoff run.

In the latest results from All-Star voting, James is eighth among Western Conference vote getters, and 13th overall. Although the coaches will probably select him as a reserve, his streak of being voted in as a starter will likely come to an end as well.

James has appeared in 18 games so far this season, at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 51.2 percent shooting from the field, 32.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 71.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.