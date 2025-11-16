Lakers coach JJ Redick made a pointed pregame gesture ahead of Los Angeles’ meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks: he showed up wearing a customized Deandre Ayton T-shirt that blends Ayton’s face with a lion’s. Dan Woike of The Athletic shared Redick’s line: “We want him to be the lion.”

It was the kind of public endorsement that doubles as a challenge. Deandre Ayton has been efficient lately, logging 20 points and 16 rebounds in Friday’s 118-104 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, but questions about his physical availability and assertiveness persist.

The coaching staff wants Ayton to own the paint, set the tone, and impose himself every night. That matters especially in a Lakers group trying to replace the rim presence LeBron James provides when he’s out or limited. The wardrobe move also signals trust and pressure in equal measure.

Ayton’s role has grown since joining Los Angeles; he slides into pick-and-rolls, cleans the glass, and finishes efficiently around the rim. Redick’s public pep talk aims to turn those traits into leadership, the “lion” mentality of grabbing momentum, not just collecting stats.

Players and coaches use symbolism to change narratives. Redick wants Ayton to be more than a scorer and rebounder. He wants a presence opponents notice before the opening tip.

Whether the shirt sparks a scoring surge, a string of dominant defensive nights, or simply fuels Ayton’s confidence, it at least frames expectations heading into a marquee matchup with the Bucks. Fans and media will be watching every postgame interview for signs that the lion has answered the call and the city.