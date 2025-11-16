The Los Angeles Lakers (9-4) continue to weather injuries and absences in the early goings of the 2025-2026 NBA season, and as a result, unlikely players are gaining new opportunities. Young Bronny James will start in Saturday's showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks (8-5), via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Marcus Smart, who is dealing with an illness, joined Rui Hachimura in being ruled out for the contest. James will try to step up and provide meaningful support for the Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves-led squad.

The second-year guard is still struggling from the field, scoring 2.3 points per game on just 29.2 percent shooting, but perhaps he can offer value in other areas. James is averaging nearly two assists in 12.1 minutes per contest and is a trusted defender. If he can adequately replace the energy that Smart brings to the court, then the Lakers may not need him to contribute much on offense.

The 21-year-old will be under the magnifying glass regardless. Since LA selected him with the No. 55 overall pick in last year's draft, thereby ensuring that he and LeBron James would become the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together, the organization has been under fierce scrutiny.

James has maintained a positive attitude, however, and done his best to keep the focus on basketball. But that becomes harder to do amid ongoing shooting scuffles. He is hoping to make an impact on defense and take the chances that are available to him on the other side of the floor.

While his father works his way back from sciatica, this is the perfect time for Bronny James to come into his own.