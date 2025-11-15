The Milwaukee Bucks (8-5) have enjoyed a much better start to the season than they did in 2024, and they have a remarkably dominant version of Giannis Antetokounmpo to thank for it. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer is obviously capable of decimating opponents on any given night, but he is truly in rare form through the first few weeks of the 2025-26 NBA campaign. But how long can he sustain this pace before suffering an injury?

The Bucks must wrestle with that question all season-long, as they try to protect the man they entrust to carry a lion's share of on-court responsibilities. Antetokounmpo has missed two games so far and is on the injury report for Saturday's face-off with the incoming Los Angeles Lakers (9-4). He continues to deal with left knee patellar tendinopathy despite posting elite numbers.

Milwaukee earned a 147-134 overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Cup play on Friday, and although the Greek Freak has played on back-to-back nights twice already this year, there is always a chance the team opts for caution. The fans who are planning on piling into Fiserv Forum want to know if Antetokounmpo is suiting up for this inter-conference matchup.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Status of Giannis Antetokounmpo for Bucks-Lakers battle

Article Continues Below

The 2021 NBA Finals MVP and two-time regular season MVP is listed as probable. Lakers forward Rui Hachimura is out with left calf soreness and guard Marcus Smart is questionable due to illness.

Overcoming the one-two scoring punch of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves is already challenging enough, but Milwaukee's prospects would appear extremely bleak without Antetokounmpo. Fortunately, he is trending in the right direction.

The 30-year-old forward is scoring an NBA-best 32.6 points per game to go with 11.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 blocks this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo understands the massive burden he has to carry if the Bucks are going to return to the Finals. He also knows how important it is for him to stay healthy.

No. 34 will try to master this crucial balancing act as the campaign progresses. Milwaukee and Los Angeles clash at 8 p.m. ET.