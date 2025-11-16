The NBA is feeling the heat from Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of the federal charges that were filed against Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones in October. Congressional committees are demanding that the league takes accountability and action in this bombshell gambling investigation, and The Association is responding by seeking new information. The Los Angeles Lakers and other teams mentioned in the FBI's indictments have been asked to hand over cell phones and documents to the NBA, per The Athletic's Joe Vardon, Mike Vorkunov and Sam Amick.

Jones' past affiliation with the Purple and Gold has put the franchise under the microscope. The retired guard developed a relationship with LeBron James while the two were on the Cleveland Cavaliers together and later served as a personal shooting coach in LA. Although he was not officially employed by the Lakers, Jones had a fair amount of access. He allegedly sold non-public information to bettors during the 2022-23 campaign, which concerned the injury statuses of players who fit the description of James and Anthony Davis.

Jones, along with Billups, was also charged for his alleged role in a mafia-orchestrated rigged poker game scheme. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Damon Jones, a championship-winning assistant on the 2015-16 Cavs, was only affiliated with the Lakers for one season. Nevertheless, the NBA is under pressure to obtain more clarity surrounding the situation.

Others who are involved in this shocking scandal

The Charlotte Hornets have also been swept up in the gambling probe. Their former guard, Terry Rozier, is also accused of participating in an illegal sports betting scam. The FBI says he planned to remove himself from a 2023 game under the guise of injury, thereby allowing sports bettors to profit by taking the unders on all Rozier-centric prop bets. He pleaded not guilty as well.

The Orlando Magic were also a subject of the federal investigation, which alleged that a player, who is no longer believed to be on the team, told a gambler that the Magic intended to sit their starters for a game during April of 2023. Many are wondering why the league was not more diligent.

The NBA investigated Rozier but ultimately did not find concrete evidence that linked him to any crimes. Federal prosecutors clearly disagree with those findings. Congress is surely eager to learn what is gleaned from these further inquiries.