After spending some of his Saturday blasting the Texas state trooper who got into it with Nyck Harbor during the Texas A&M-South Carolina game, Stephen A. Smith turned his gaze across the Lone Star State to Austin, where he took issue with how Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns were playing against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Heading to social media to call out the poor play, Smith tagged Manning and both teams, letting them know he didn't approve of the one-sided affair between two expected titans.

“Hey Peeps! Texas is down 14-3. I just watched Arch Manning put the ball right in dudes hands not once, not twice, but three d**n times on first, second, and third down, and these brothers are dropping passes. I’ve counted 4 dropped passes from him already in this game. D**n Texas Football. Y’all want to make this a game vs Georgia Football or not?”

While Texas hasn't exactly been considered a true National Championship contender since back in September, when they dropped an ugly outing to Ohio State, the Longhorns have found ways to win with Manning under center since, losing only one game to Florida, with wins over Oklahoma, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt.

And yet, if Manning continues to make costly mistakes and his coaches can't come up with ways to manufacture points and offense, their loss total may grow to three, which won't eliminate them from playoff consideration but will undoubtedly make things tricky for a team that was once considered the best overall squad in college football.