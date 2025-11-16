LeBron James and Bronny James garnered attention on social media following the Los Angeles Lakers' starting lineup decision ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

LeBron is gearing up for his 23rd NBA season, a historic league record. He has yet to make his season debut due to a nerve injury that sidelined him to start the 2025-26 campaign. He is nearing his debut as he is practicing with the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles' G-League affiliate.

Bronny is progressing through his second season in the NBA. While his father completes his recovery, the young guard has made impacts off the bench in short spurts throughout his appearances this year.

Los Angeles decided to make a move ahead of Saturday's matchup. They decided to put Bronny in the starting lineup, the first of his young career. It is a unique situation as he got to be in the first unit while LeBron practiced in the G-League.

Nobody could have predicted this timeline 😅

It didn't take long for fans to take note of this ironic scenario, putting their comments on social media. Here are some of their reactions.

“G league now stands for Goat League idc,” one fan said.

“The whole team must be out if Bronny is starting lmao,” another remarked.

“Well, technically still a Laker. Just, you know, the *other* kind of Laker. The fine print on those timelines always has a twist,” one commented.

“Bronny vs. Thanasis is gonna be epic,” one replied.

“LeBron will tell you he predicted it tho lmao,” a fan said.

How Bronny James, Lakers played 1st half against Bucks

Bronny James only played four minutes throughout the first half, but the Lakers hold a massive 65-34 advantage over the Bucks at the break.

Los Angeles performed at a high level on both sides of the ball. They took a 30-18 lead after the first quarter and didn't slow down, outscoring Milwaukee 35-16 in the second period.

Shot selection, rebounding and turnovers played big factors in the first half. The Lakers cruised in all three categories by shooting 55% from the field, including 38% from three, while recording 29 rebounds and six turnovers. It was the opposite for the Bucks, who made just 24% of their total shot attempts while grabbing 22 rebounds and committing 10 turnovers.

Two players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles throughout the first 24 minutes. Luka Doncic led the way with 21 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a steal. He shot 6-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. Deandre Ayton came next with 16 points and six rebounds, Austin Reaves put up eight points and seven assists, while Jaxson Hayes provided eight points and five rebounds.

After this matchup, the Lakers will be at home for their next contest. They host the Utah Jazz on Nov. 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET.