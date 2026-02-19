The Los Angeles Lakers have appointed longtime Los Angeles Dodgers executive Lon Rosen as President of Business Operations, the organization announced Thursday, continuing a sweeping restructuring under new majority owner Mark Walter.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported the move on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing that Rosen, who has served as the Dodgers’ Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer since 2012, will now transition to a leading role with the Lakers. Rosen began his career as a Lakers intern while in college.

Rosen’s hiring follows Tim Harris’ decision to step down after the 2025–26 season. Harris spent more than 35 years with the franchise and The Forum, playing a central role in securing the team’s lucrative local television rights agreement with Spectrum SportsNet. His departure marks the end of one of the longest executive tenures in franchise history.

The leadership shift comes amid broader organizational changes. Earlier this season, Joey and Jesse Buss were dismissed from their executive positions, along with much of the Lakers’ scouting department, as part of a revamped front office structure.

The overhaul follows the landmark $10 billion sale approved in late October, when the Buss family sold a majority stake in the team to Walter. Walter, who also leads the Dodgers’ ownership group, has overseen a period of sustained success in Major League Baseball. Under his leadership, the Dodgers have captured three World Series titles, including back-to-back championships in 2024 and 2025.

The Lakers return to action Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers (26–28) at 7:00 p.m. PT on ESPN. Los Angeles enters the matchup at 33–21, holding the fifth seed in the Western Conference as it begins the final stretch of the regular season.