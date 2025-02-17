As Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James missed out on the All-Star game, he was followed up with his comments regarding the overabundance of three-pointers being attempted in the NBA. While James looks to capture another championship with the Lakers next to Luka Doncic, he would clarify his previous quote about the current state of the game.

When asked in December about the new format of the All-Star event, James would speak about other ideas he has but would express that the general league has a “bigger conversation” to have. Part of that conversation is around the three-point shot as he had an NSFW response according to Front Office Sports.

“I have my ideas of what could possibly work, but I’m not going to do that,” James said. “You got to do something. Obviously the last couple of years have not been a great All-Star Game on Sunday night. But it’s a bigger conversation. It’s not just the All-Star Game; it’s our game in general. Our game—there’s a lot of f****** threes being shot. So it’s a bigger conversation than just the All-Star Game.”

Speaking more about it right before the All-Star festivities in San Francisco, he would have a more positive approach to his comments about the NBA according to ESPN.

“We love our game. The game of basketball is beautiful,” James said. “[The NBA is] better from when I entered the league in 2003, and hopefully it continues to be even better when I'm done playing, as well.”

Lakers' LeBron James on sitting out the All-Star festivities

While there was a new format in a tournament style for the All-Star event, James didn't experience it as the Lakers star sat it out last minute due to lingering ankle and foot injuries. He would say that there was some hope it would be better the day of the games, but it didn't pan out that way.

“I was hoping it would feel a lot better this morning, but it was not where I wanted it to be,” James said. “With 30 games left and us trying to make a playoff push in the wild, wild West, I felt like it was very important for me to kind of take care of myself and understand what's coming on [down the stretch.”

There is no doubt as the basketball world looks at James' injury status, people still wonder when the all-time great will call it a career. With the inclusion of Doncic now, he was asked if that had impacted any plans set in stone to retire where while he admitted he didn't think about it thoroughly, it has provided him with “energy.”

“I have not given it that type of thought,” James said. “Just the excitement of being able to add a caliber player like that, a generational talent like that to our franchise, it's something that's given me energy. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do. … I think we could be really good going down the stretch. But we'll see what happens.”

At any rate, Los Angeles is currently 32-20 which puts them fifth in the Western Conference as coming back from the All-Star break, they will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 19. The Lakers are looking to compete for their first championship since 2020.