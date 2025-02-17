Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was selected to his 21st consecutive NBA All-Star Game appearance, but when the actual game tips off, James will not be in the lineup due to an ankle injury. As word of LeBron James’ All-Star Game decision began to spread, fans took to social media to convey their thoughts about his absence from Sunday’s main event.

Some fans understood it, and felt it was a wise decision with James and the Lakers trying to solidify their playoff spot in a tough Western Conference.

Others took it as an opportunity to throw shade James’ way.

And yet others felt like it was James’ way of just wanting to take the weekend off and relax.

Regardless of what the fans believe, LeBron James himself spoke at his All-Star media availability and gave the reason as to why he decided to sit out the All-Star Game this season.

“I was hoping that it would feel a lot better this morning, but it’s not where I want it to be. With 30 games left and us trying to make a playoff push in the wild, wild West, I felt like it was very important for me to take care of myself and understanding what’s coming on,” James said. “It is maintenance, but at the same time it’s like I have to look out for myself when it comes to this injury I’ve been dealing with for years.”

James said he hoped he would be available for the Lakers’ next game on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets post-All-Star Break. That game is a makeup game that was initially postponed due to the wildfires that engulfed the Los Angeles area in January.

James also noted that he hoped he would be available for the Lakers’ game on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers are currently 32-20 and in fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

LeBron James sat out the Lakers’ win over the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 8 due to this same ankle injury. He also missed three games earlier this season with a foot injury.