Once the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Luka Doncic, it might've given LeBron James a new life. The latter hit age 40 in December and showed there's more time behind him, than in front of him. After all, James has teased a possible retirement coming soon. Either way, he's only played a handful of games with Doncic.

The potential is there, and many understand it. Following the All-Star Game, the 21-time participant explained what the future looks like with Doncic by his side.

“I have not given it that type of thought,” James said via ESPN. “Just the excitement of being able to add a caliber player like that, a generational talent like that to our franchise, it's something that's given me energy. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do. … I think we could be really good going down the stretch. But we'll see what happens.”

The duo have only played one game together, and that was against the Utah Jazz. There were plenty of noteworthy moments, especially a fastbreak led by the newest Lakers star. That could be a common sight for opposing defenses to see. However, it's only a one-game sample size, so it might be too early to tell.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic can elevate the Lakers

The duo have quite the age gap between them, but it doesn't show on the court. Doncic and James have two of the best basketball IQs in the game. Even for the 25-year-old Doncic, he's ahead of the curve for his age group. After being picked third in the 2018 NBA Draft, he's shown incredible progress.

Besides his rookie season, Doncic made five consecutive All-NBA teams. Not to mention, they were all All-NBA first-team selections. On the flip side, James has made 20 consecutive All-NBA teams. That metric is unheard of, especially given how long he's been in the league.

The duo have plenty to learn from one another, but it doesn't take away the Slovenian superstar's awe. For instance, Doncic explained that playing alongside James was special before their first game together. At the end of the day, it's uncertain whether or not James and Doncic will bring the city of Los Angeles a championship.

However, pondering over that thought wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. The franchise has two generational players. Despite their age gaps, they can make an immediate impact in the most pivotal part of the season.