With all eyes on LeBron James and Luka Doncic, it appears star guard Austin Reaves has fallen to the way side in terms of opposing teams giving him attention. For that reason, James recently explained how Reaves is essentially a game-changer for the Los Angeles Lakers with the playoffs right around the corner.

In the latest episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast that's hosted by LeBron James and Steve Nash, James revealed just how valuable Reaves is to the Lakers. The 40-year-old forward claims that most teams in the NBA don't have three key defensive options, which allows Austin Reaves to get open and play at a high level with all of the attention on himself and teammate Luka Doncic.

“Myself and Luka [Doncic] will have the two best defenders every night. There's not many teams with a third defender. And that third defender has to guard Austin Reaves. We have the ability to interchange.”

Reaves, who is in the fourth season of his career, is experiencing career highs. His elevated play is giving the Lakers a strong third option behind LeBron James and Luka Doncic, giving the team plenty of options to score at will. Through 67 games played, Reaves is averaging 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point line.

The 26-year-old guard has been involved in trade rumors in the past. However, he seems to be a fantastic fit with James and Doncic. Considering how well the Lakers are playing right now, there's reason to believe the front office elects to use Reaves as a building block for the future after LeBron James eventually retires.

Los Angeles currently owns the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and is on a two-game winning streak. With just seven games remaining on the schedule, the Lakers appear to be a lock for the playoffs. The goal now is to remain one of the Top 6 seeds in the West to avoid participating in the play-in tournament.

We'll see LeBron James and the Lakers take the court again on Thursday night when they face off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. A victory will extend the winning streak to three and possibly give L.A. a three-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies.