Los Angeles Lakers leader LeBron James knows a thing or two about football. James was so good in high school that his talent would drive his coaches up a wall.

In fact, some believe James could have had a shot at the NFL.

So when he evokes a football comparison in his analysis of the Lakers, it comes from a depth of superb knowledge.

During an appearance on the Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash, James harkened back to his high school football days and compared the Lakers' success at full court passing to Randy Moss.

He said that Moss would not show his hands too soon to the defending cornerback upon receiving a pass.

“Being a former receiver in high school kinda seeing the ball come and not showing my hand to the cornerback,” James said. “I learned that a lot from Randy Moss when I was growing up. He said a lot of times he would run his routes and he wouldn’t raise his hand up too soon because if the defender is trailing him, if he raised his hand up too soon then the defender would know the ball is coming.

“He would wait till the last moment to put his hand up and now the corner-back wouldn't see it. I learned that from Randy Moss when I played in high school. I try to do that in the game as well.”

James uses that same technique with the Lakers and especially Luka Doncic. When Doncic grabs the rebound, James makes his way to the other end of the floor. He keeps his hands down until the last moment so that the opposing team doesn't know the ball is coming.

It's a strategy James has used before.

LeBron James was the Randy Moss of Cleveland

James put those Randy Moss skills to use when he was playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He says it was Kevin Love who would make the successful full court passes.

Love was much like Doncic in the sense that he could score, rebound and shoot the three.

Due to him being 6 foot 8, Love would be able to grab boards easily at the other end and wait for the right moment to lob the ball over to James, who in turn would wait at the right moment to snatch the ball without the defense knowing what lies ahead.