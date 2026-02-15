For another year, LeBron James has opted to do his NBA All-Star press conference separately from others, and of course, that has led some people to believe that big news is coming. Just to get it out of the way early, James was asked what his plans for retirement will be, and he gave the answer that he's given the past few times.

“I wanna live…When I know, you guys will know. I don't know,” James said.

LeBron James on his plans for next year: “I wanna live…When I know, you guys will know.” pic.twitter.com/L5Iae9ARF1 — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) February 15, 2026

Honestly, it doesn't seem as if James is focusing on retirement right now, because he's still playing like he has a lot left in the tank. Right before the All-Star break, he recorded a triple-double in the Lakers' win against the Dallas Mavericks and became the oldest player in history to do so.

After the game, he spoke about when he would know when it's time for him to hang it up, and it's more about falling out of love with the process than his game declining.

“My game is not going anywhere,” James said via Dave McMenamin. “It's all the other things, it's so many other factors that come with how long will play the game. I don't think my game will ever suffer if I decided to continue to go, however long that is. I just think it has to be [my mind]: how long can I stay in love with the process?

“If I can't continue to stay in love with the process, if [my mind] goes, then my body is going to go. And once my body goes, then it's a wrap.”

James still looks to be in great shape, and he's putting up big stats even at his age. Even though he may know that his time could come soon to hang up the jersey, as long as he can go out on the floor and give it his all, he's putting the retirement stuff in the back of his mind.