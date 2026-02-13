LeBron James accomplished an incredible feat in NBA history that saw him pass Karl Malone in the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

James continues to defy expectations as one of the best veteran stars in the league at age 41. He has cemented a legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the game, but he keeps on creating new records throughout the 23rd season of his remarkable career.

James added another record to his resume following his performance in Los Angeles' duel with Dallas. In 35 minutes of action, he obtained his first triple-double of the season. He finished with a stat line of 28 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds, and a block. He shot 10-of-20 from the field, including 2-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Two players at age 40 or older pulled off triple-doubles: James and Malone. The difference: James ended up being the oldest by nearly a year, per reporter Law Murray.

“Oldest triple-doubles, NBA history. Was: Karl Malone (November 28, 2003, Lakers vs Spurs (10/11/10), age: 40 and 127 days). Now: LeBron James (age: 41 and 44 days),” Murray wrote.

History for LeBron James, being the oldest player in NBA history (age 41) to produce a triple-double 👏pic.twitter.com/sTNmesG7Ez — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 13, 2026

How LeBron James, Lakers played against Mavericks

LeBron James continues to make statements for himself, leading the Lakers to the 124-104 blowout win over the Mavericks.

Five players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win, including James. Rui Hachimura delivered a solid performance with 21 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Austin Reaves came next with 18 points and six assists, Jaxson Hayes had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Jake LaRavia provided 11 points and three rebounds.

Los Angeles improved to a 33-21 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They have a tiebreaker advantage over the Minnesota Timberwolves and are 1.5 games above the Phoenix Suns. However, they trail the Houston Rockets by 0.5 games and the Denver Nuggets by 1.5 games.

The Lakers are officially on rest mode due to the upcoming All-Star Weekend festivities in Los Angeles. They will resume next week when they host the Clippers on Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. ET.