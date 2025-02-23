It seems that football is the main reason behind LeBron James and Luka Doncic getting along as teammates of the Los Angeles Lakers.

James and Doncic played their latest game together during the Lakers' matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. The duo was dominant throughout the contest, combining for 57 points, 19 rebounds, 12 assists, five steals, and four blocks. They were efficient from the field, making 21 of their 41 combined attempts, including five out of 11 tries from beyond the arc.

James reflected on his and Doncic's fit together after the game. Speaking to media in the visiting locker room, he used football to explain the connection he has with his new co-star.

“I'm a natural-born wide receiver, and he's a natural-born quarterback, so it fits perfectly,” James said.

What's next for LeBron James, Lakers

LeBron James continues to develop chemistry with Luka Doncic, completing their fourth game together on the court.

In their games together, James is averaging 23.3 points, 7.8 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and a steal. On the other hand, Doncic is producing 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 steals.

Since Doncic made his debut on Feb. 10, the Lakers are 3-2. It will take time for the team to adapt to their new star core of James and Doncic. However, the ceiling of this duo, considering the Lakers are already in playoff contention, would be very high given their elite talent on the offensive side of the ball.

Los Angeles boasts a 34-21 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They trail the Houston Rockets by 0.5 games and the Denver Nuggets by two games.

Coming off of Saturday's blowout win over the Nuggets, the Lakers will prepare for their next matchup, returning home. They host the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 25 at 10 p.m. ET.