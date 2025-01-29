Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared a special moment with Allen Iverson’s mother, Ann Iverson, after Tuesday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. After Lakers rookie Bronny James played extensive minutes in a 118-104 loss to the 76ers, his father, LeBron, met with Iverson postgame.

Allen first watched LeBron play in 2002 when St. Vincent and St. Mary High School played Strawberry Mansion, which the two discussed, per ABC 6’s Jason Dumas.

“I was telling them how we first started, you know. When ya’ll played, I [didn’t] care about seeing nobody but you,” Iverson said. “I’d stand by the locker room, and you’d come out with your shorts and come and see me. But I got something I wanted you to sign.”

Iverson pulled out a photo of them and her son, Allen, before LeBron signed copies of it. LeBron finished with a team-high 31 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds but surrendered eight turnovers in the Lakers’ loss. Austin Reaves added 13 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. Anthony Davis exited the game with an abdominal injury, finishing with four points, two rebounds, and one steal in 10 minutes. Dalton Knecht led the bench with 24 points and five rebounds.

LeBron James reacts to Bronny’s first extensive Lakers minutes

Lakers superstar LeBron James responded to Bronny James’ increased playing time after a 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Bronny was scoreless but finished with three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 15 minutes.

It marked the first time Bronny cracked double figures in minutes. After the loss, his father, LeBron, responded to his son’s increased role in Tuesday’s loss, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“Obviously, it’s his first extensive minutes with us,” James said. “We had that first game where it was just a moment — and that was a great moment. But tonight was his first opportunity to be with the big guys, be with the big club, and he going to continue to use that and get better and better.”

Before Tuesday’s matchup, Bronny’s would typically check in at the end of lopsided games or in short stretches with the Lakers. The second-round pick has split most of the 2024-25 campaign between the South Bay Lakers, the Lakers’ G League affiliate, and the NBA Lakers.

Bronny has yet to score more than two points in a single game. He’s recorded four points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and two steals in 44 minutes thus far in his young NBA career.