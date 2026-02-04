Many are questioning the inclusion of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in next month's All-Star Game. Well, he gave them a convincing response on Tuesday.

The Lakers visited the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center for the final stop of their five-game road trip. The Purple and Gold are looking to return to the win column after bowing to the New York Knicks, 112-100, at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

James may be in a different part of the Big Apple, but he was still the same force of nature against the Nets. In the second quarter, he perfectly telegraphed the pass of Michael Porter Jr. and went all the way to the rim for a tomahawk slam.

No matter how many times you've seen it, it remains a sight to behold.

The trademark dunk electrified the entire arena, as fans came to see the 41-year-old James in possibly his final game in Brooklyn.

The four-time MVP has been throwing it down in their past few games, including several impressive jams against the Washington Wizards last week. This will sound like a broken record, but age is truly just a number for James.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin stressed that James is expected to finish the season with the Lakers. The Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Golden State Warriors were all floated as possible destinations for the future Hall of Famer. He has a no-trade clause in his contract.

James' future, however, remains unclear, with retirement knocking on the door and becoming more of an enticing proposition.