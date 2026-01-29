LeBron James looked pensive as he talked to reporters after the Los Angeles Lakers were routed by the Cleveland Cavaliers, 129-99, at Rocket Arena on Wednesday. It spoiled James' return to his hometown and his latest impressive feat, as the Lakers played listlessly in the second half.

James was not his usual self, scoring only 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting. He also had three rebounds, five assists, and a game-high six turnovers. It was one of those evenings when the 41-year-old superstar looked like age had finally caught up to him.

Still, James has been largely impressive in his 23rd year in the NBA. He admitted that he did not envision himself being in the situation he is in.

“To be completely honest with you, eight years ago, when I left to go to LA, if you had asked me if I would still be playing in 2026, I would have said no. After going to eight straight finals, and with all the energy and all the mental toll and the physical toll that it took on me and obviously, my teammates, I would have said no. There's no way I could have foreseen that,” said James in the postgame conference.

“I'll go out and play at a high level for a couple of more years, but eight years? No.”

LeBron: "8 years ago when I left to go to LA if you would have asked would I still be playing in 2026 I would have said no. After going to 8 straight finals and with all the energy and all the mental toll and the physical toll that it took on me and obviously my… pic.twitter.com/QQKZ7YoYQv — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 29, 2026

Article Continues Below

The NBA's all-time leading scorer added that he has not really thought of when he will ride off into the sunset.

“I have not even thought to the point of (having) a farewell tour or whatever the case may be because I haven't had that conversation with myself and my family on when it's over,” shared James.

In the meantime, fans should fully appreciate James while he is still playing.

The Lakers will continue their five-game road trip on Friday against the Washington Wizards.