LOS ANGELES – Just when the Los Angeles Lakers were starting to get 100 percent healthy, they were hit another injury update, this time to backup center Jaxson Hayes. Hayes suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the Lakers’ loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday and did not return. Prior to the Lakers’ game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, head coach JJ Redick lamented the fact that Hayes’ absence meant the team was losing this particular ability that only LeBron James could pull off.

“Unfortunately no one on our team can jump as high as him except maybe LeBron. So we’ll make do with Maxi [Kleber] and Vando,” Redick said. “And the good news is he’s day-to-day. And he’s already made improvements. He did a light court workout today. Still dealing with a little bit of pain, but we hope he’s gonna be back this week.”

Jaxson Hayes was initially listed as doubtful on the Lakers’ injury report for their game against the Magic, but was downgraded to out a few hours before tip-off. Hayes had dealt with ankle issues this season, but has for the most part been an integral piece of the Lakers’ rotation.

Hayes is in his third season with the Lakers after initially signing as a free agent in the 2023 offseason. He originally signed a two-year contract with the team, and then re-signed on a one-year deal this past offseason. Hayes filled in admirably last year as the starting center following Anthony Davis’ departure, but was ultimately benched by Redick amid the Lakers’ disappointing playoff flameout against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This season, Hayes has appeared in 47 games, including seven starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game. He’s averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds with splits of 77 percent shooting from the field and 64.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Hayes represented the Lakers in the Slam Dunk Contest over All-Star Weekend, but was eliminated in the opening round.

With Hayes out of the lineup, the backup center role will fall to the combination of Maxi Kleber and Jarred Vanderbilt. Kleber gives the Lakers more of a traditional big man in terms of size, while Vanderbilt has worked in small-ball lineups.