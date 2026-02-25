The Los Angeles Lakers have had their fair share of struggles on the defensive end this season, but every now and then, they show flashes of greatness on that end of the floor. On Tuesday night, LeBron James showed once again that age is just a number, as he went up to the skies to deny an easy layup in transition from Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black.

The play began with a turnover from James, as his pass back to Austin Reaves was deflected by the Magic guard. Black then took the ball in transition where he's usually prolific, and it looked as though he only had Reaves to beat. Reaves did just enough to distract Black, giving the Lakers star enough time to track back and sky for the epic chase-down block that he's made his signature move.

CHASEDOWN BLOCK BY LEBRON JAMES AND MARCUS SMART! pic.twitter.com/ZmYneUTgfg — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) February 25, 2026

However, it was troubling when the Magic had three players back to the Lakers' two — with Paolo Banchero rebounding Black's blocked shot. But then the Lakers hustled back to defend the fastbreak, and Marcus Smart made it just in time to deny the Magic a field goal by swatting Banchero's attempt.

The sad part was that the Lakers could not capitalize on these incredible defensive plays, as James proceeded to turn the ball over yet again on the ensuing possession.

LeBron James sets the tone for the Lakers vs. Magic

James came out of the gates on Tuesday night against the Magic with a fire in his eyes; at present, James has 12 points in 14 minutes of play to go along with his epic block of Black earlier in the second quarter.

The Lakers star has been slowing down as of late, but perhaps he's ramping up yet again with the battle for positioning in the West being ever so heated.