In what was a marquee matchup between two of the best sides in the NBA this season, the San Antonio Spurs emerged 121-106 winners against the Detroit Pistons after a monster performance from Victor Wembanyama. Wemby finished the game with 39 points, 16 rebounds and three assists, producing an impressive record along the way.

En-route the win, Wemby recorded an NBA-leading fourth game this season with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, reaching the landmark in just three quarters, per a post on X by ESPN. The result means that San Antonio has now completed a season sweep of the conference-leading Pistons, who are now 45-16 for the season.

Victor Wembanyama is in a league of his own 🙌 Wemby recorded his NBA-leading fourth game this season with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks tonight, doing it in just 3 quarters. pic.twitter.com/sfQRYu7PYo — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 6, 2026

Wembanyama scored 39 points on 12-of-24 shooting, including 4-of-10 from three-point range, and was nearly flawless from the free-throw line, converting 10-of-11 attempts. That was alongside a dominant defensive job inside the paint as Detroit finished with just 36 interior points.

Further, despite playing 39 minutes, Wembanyama committed zero turnovers and finished with a +20 plus-minus. The victory continued an extraordinary run for San Antonio, who have now won 13 of their last 14 games, reaching 45-17 for the season.

The Spurs started quickly, jumping out to a 10–2 early lead and eventually pushing it to 17 at the end of the first quarter. Overall, San Antonio shot 50% from the field and 13-of-37 from three-point range (35%).

De’Aaron Fox added 29 points, shooting 12-of-22 from the field and 4-of-10 from three-point range while rookie Stephon Castle recorded 11 points and 12 assists. Cade Cunningham top-scored for Detroit with 26 points and eight assists.

However, he went 10-26 from the field and struggled to land shots the entire night. Of course, Detroit also struggled due to the early exit of Ausar Thompson, who was withdrawn after just two minutes in the first quarter due to a right ankle sprain. Despite the loss, Detroit remains first in the Eastern Conference at 45–16, though the defeat capped a 1–2 road trip.

Regardless, the game obviously belonged to Wembanyama, who dominated right from the start and proved impossible to stop for the Pistons.