The Houston Astros made a bold offseason move Tuesday, signing right-handed pitcher Ryan Weiss to a Major League contract after his strong run in the KBO League. The agreement supports the Astros’ push to rebuild their pitching depth after missing the 2025 playoffs, a setback that ended eight straight postseason appearances, and reflects renewed urgency heading into the 2026 campaign. Alongside Weiss, the Astros recently added Nate Pearson, underscoring a clear effort to strengthen both the rotation and bullpen. Weiss, a former fourth-round draft pick in 2018 by the Arizona Diamondbacks, arrives after reshaping his career overseas and now joins an Astros team determined to correct last year’s pitching inconsistency.

Weiss, 28-years-old, earned the contract based on his dominant performance over the last two years in the KBO, where he posted a 3.16 ERA and 305 strikeouts across 270 1/3 innings. The agreement with the Astros reflects the team's confidence in his upside. Early details indicate a guaranteed $2.6 million for 2026 with a club option for 2027, along with performance incentives that could raise the total value to more than $10 million. ESPN's Jesse Rogers posted to his X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming the terms and crediting MLB.com's Brian McTaggart for first noting Houston’s interest.

“As @brianmctaggart mentioned, righty Ryan Weiss is in agreement with the Houston Astros after returning from 2 productive years in the KBO. The deal guarantees him $2.6 million for 2026, sources tell ESPN. There’s also an option for '27. He could make over $10 mil over the 2 yrs”

The contract represents both opportunity and trust. For the journeyman pitcher, it marks a full-circle moment—from being a Diamondbacks prospect to proving himself overseas and now earning a guaranteed MLB role. For the Astros, it’s a calculated investment in a pitcher who has proven he can adapt, develop, and dominate in different environments.

As Houston eyes to rebound in 2026, the addition of Weiss could be one of the most under-the-radar moves that pays off in the long run. His high strikeout ability and international experience make him a strong candidate to solidify the rotation behind Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier.