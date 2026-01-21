Luka Doncic plans to appeal a technical foul from the Los Angeles Lakers’ 115-107 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. He received a technical foul in the first half for arguing with officials, his 13th of the season. Despite that, Doncic didn't let that get in the way of his mesmerizing performance on the court.

Players are automatically suspended for one game after 16 technical fouls in a season. Doncic is now close to that threshold and also at the risk of a $5,000 fine.

The Lakers star spoke to the media after the game and was asked if approaching the suspension threshold would change how he deals with officials.

“I mean, I will try to get that one back, because the only thing I said was, ‘I got hit in the arm twice,' and I shouldn’t get a tech for that,” Doncic said postgame, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

With 13 technicals in 34 games, Doncic is close to the 16-tech suspension threshold. Each tech carries a $4,000 fine. If successful, the appeal would drop him to 12, easing the pressure as the Lakers sit fifth in the Western Conference. Despite this, he says he’s not worried about suspension and is focused on playing.

The Slovenian is set to earn $45,999,660 this season, so a $5,000 fine is minor for him. He isn’t worried about the potential suspension or fine, and confirmed he will appeal the technical foul he received.

The 26-year-old finished the night with a triple-double of 38 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, helping his team secure its 26th win of the season. Doncic's performance helped the Lakers rally 16 points in the fourth quarter alongside LeBron James' veteran presence.

He made 12 of 21 shots from the field (57.1%) and 3 of 9 from three-point range (33.3%). Moreover, Los Angeles improved to 26-16 after cruising past Denver.

This season, Doncic is playing like an MVP, leading the league with 33.5 points per game while also averaging 7.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists. If he keeps performing at this level, he will strengthen his case for the MVP award.

Meanwhile, Doncic's Lakers are now heading back to Los Angeles and will brace for a clash against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Inuit Dome on Thursday.