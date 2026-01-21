Luka Doncic once again starred for the Los Angeles Lakers as they beat the Denver Nuggets, 115-107, at Ball Arena on Tuesday.

The Lakers notched back-to-back wins and improved to 26-16, including 14-8 on the road. They are only 5-5 in their last 10 outings, even with Doncic and LeBron James putting up big numbers.

But against the Nuggets, the Purple and Gold made sure not to waste Doncic's all-around effort. He finished with a monster line of 38 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.

According to ESPN, Doncic passed Nikola Jokic for the second-most 30-point triple-doubles in league history with 52. Doncic only trails NBA legend Oscar Robertson, who tallied 106 in his illustrious career.

LUKA MAGIC 🪄 Doncic recorded his 52nd career 30-point triple-double, passing Nikola Jokic for the 2nd most in NBA history 👏 pic.twitter.com/JHrRcmO9bS — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 21, 2026

It won't be surprising if Doncic calls Jokic to tease him about it. They have developed a close relationship over the years, sharing a bond over their shared roots in Europe and similar paths to the NBA.

Article Continues Below

It also helps that they both have a laidback personality and a dry sense of humor. Doncic and Jokic could often be spotted chatting candidly and exchanging pranks whenever their teams meet.

Unfortunately, they were not able to battle on the floor on Tuesday, as Jokic is still out with a knee injury. He has now missed the last 12 games of the Nuggets.

Before the game, Doncic acknowledged that Denver has been playing well even without the three-time MVP.

The Lakers rallied in the second half to beat the Nuggets, with Doncic getting ample support from James, who posted 19 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. Marcus Smart added 15 points and two rebounds.

The Lakers will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.