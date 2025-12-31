The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Detroit Pistons 128-106 on Tuesday night. When all was said and done, All-Star LeBron James did not mince words about how the team has been impacted by injuries this season. Even still, the 41-year–old was sure to note that the team can’t afford to make excuses.

“We haven't had a full team all year,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin after the loss. “We got some very important guys out right now. And obviously I started the year being out. And having our All-Star, 2-guard [Austin Reaves] out, and Rui [Hachimura] is now out. And Gabe [Vincent has] been out for a minute. Jaxson [Hayes] just came back. There's been a lot of in and out. So that's very hard to get a rhythm of chemistry on the floor with guys that you know you're going to play with every night. …

“But still no excuse. We still got to go out and execute. … The better team tonight won.”

The Pistons forced 21 turnovers and shot 63 percent from the field while the Lakers were without Reaves, Hachimura, and Vincent. James and Doncic combined for 47 points, but it was not enough to outduel a Detroit team that seemingly took advantage of every miscue.

“We've got to definitely match their physicality,” Doncic said. “That's the whole point. We got to match how they play. You saw the refs let it go, so we should play [with] physicality, for sure.”

Lakers head coach JJ Redick acknowledged that the Pistons were aggressive all game and that Los Angeles did not have an answer.

“I think there's probably a level of frustration when you're turning the ball over and you're feeling like you're getting fouled,” Redick said. “There's frustration there, for sure. But I mean, again, I said it even here, we said it this morning: They're going to foul every possession. It's just, you got to play through it.”

The Lakers are now 20-11 on the season, and have lost four of their last five contests.