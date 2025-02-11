It still does not feel real that Luka Doncic is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers organization. It remains one of the most downright perplexing moves in NBA history for the Dallas Mavericks to have come to the conclusion that they were better off without Doncic moving forward. But on Monday night, it became much more real that Doncic is now a Laker as he made his debut for the Purple and Gold against the Utah Jazz.

It may have taken Doncic around four minutes of game time, but he finally scored his first bucket as a member of the Lakers. He caught Jazz center Walker Kessler in isolation and casually drilled a stepback three over him even with the Slovenian star moving more slowly than usual as he's making his return from an absence that spanned over a month long courtesy of a calf injury.

This was not Doncic's first shot attempt as a Laker; earlier in the game, he also shot a difficult stepback three over Isaiah Collier, which ended up short. This may be an indication that Doncic does not completely have his legs back yet, although again, this is understandable considering that he missed over a month of action.

Lakers fans better get used to the sight of Doncic draining tough buckets under the bright lights of Crypto.com Arena, for this bucket is only the first of many that is to come.

Luka Doncic in a Lakers uniform still does not seem real

The Lakers' post-LeBron James future was riddled with uncertainty prior to that fateful February 1 night. But then somehow, the Mavericks decided that a Luka Doncic trade was what's best for their organization, and the Lakers, as a result, now have a clear path to contention moving forward.

It may sting for the Lakers that they were not able to acquire Mark Williams due to a failed physical, but the Purple and Gold still loom as one of the scariest teams in the Western Conference. James and Doncic are two proven postseason performers that no one wants to face in a seven-game series, and for the Lakers to have two of them on the same team is simply unfair.

Of course, there will be a feeling out process between the two stars. But talent has a way of making it work. James has plenty of experience playing alongside talented players of Doncic's ilk, and JJ Redick definitely has the Xs and Os knowledge to keep the team humming amid a blistering stretch.