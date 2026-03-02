Sunday night presented a bit of a reprieve for the inconsistent Los Angeles Lakers, as they faced a horrid team in the Sacramento Kings in the confines of their home. As expected, the Lakers took a very easy 128-104 victory that did not come with any hint of suspense whatsoever, as the Purple and Gold essentially killed off the game in the first quarter, ending the period with an 18-point lead (36-18).

The Lakers' domination paved the way for head coach JJ Redick to limit the minutes of his best players, including LeBron James, who played in just 27 minutes on the night. This also opened up some garbage-time minutes for fan favorite Bronny James, who elicits oohs and ahhs every time he enters the game.

But even with millions all over the globe cheering on whenever Bronny gets some playing time, there is not a bigger fan of the 21-year-old guard than his father, LeBron. And on Sunday night, LeBron was in dream land after Bronny hit a three off of a dribble handoff from Adou Thiero, as he was celebrating his son's shot on the bench.

LeBron was LOVING this Bronny three 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v9SW4LZufe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 2, 2026

These were the only three points Bronny scored on the night in six minutes of play. He went 1-3 from the field, missing his lone two-point field-goal attempt for the Lakers on the night.

Lakers can afford to take it a bit easy… for now

The Lakers know that every win matters, especially in a bloodbath of a Western Conference playoff picture. But they can at least take it a bit easy for the next few days, especially with a game against the hapless New Orleans Pelicans coming up.

Not a single player for the Lakers played 30 minutes or more on Sunday, and they will have to take care of business like this more often, as their tendency to play high-leverage games adds on the wear and tear that their star players accrue.