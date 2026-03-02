For a storied franchise like the Los Angeles Lakers, drama will always be present, especially behind the scenes. A person who is quite familiar with it is Rob Pelinka, who is concurrently the team's president of basketball operations and general manager.

Pelinka, who was hired by the Purple and Gold in 2017, has been navigating the team's internal issues over the years, while also trying to sustain its competitiveness.

Many believe that Pelinka's days with the team are numbered, as the Lakers have struggled to return to the NBA Finals. But for The Ringer's Bill Simmons, it has more to do with the Lakers' new ownership, led by TWG Global's Mark Walter.

“I’m just wondering what’s happening with LA in general because the (Los Angeles) Dodgers owner bought the team. They brought Lon Rosen over as president of the business. Lon Rosen, his lifetime guy is Magic Johnson,” said Simmons on his podcast.

“Magic Johnson had that thing with Pelinka where he left, and it doesn’t seem like Magic's involved, but there is no love lost with that. In general, it just feels like we’re moving towards some sort of post-Pelinka universe where it’s like, ‘Thanks for the Luka (Doncic) trade!'”

The Lakers named Johnson president of basketball operations a few weeks before they hired Pelinka. It seemed like a perfect match, but in reality, fissures slowly formed, with Pelinka allegedly regularly overstepping in his role.

In 2019, Johnson announced his resignation, with Pelinka being kept in the dark. He later accused Pelinka of disloyalty and being a backstabber.

The 56-year-old Pelinka, who brought LeBron James and Anthony Davis to the Lakers, signed a contract extension in April, so it would be a major shock if he were suddenly replaced.

But again, what are the Lakers without drama? At this point, everything is possible—even magic.