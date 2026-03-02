There are many words to describe Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic. But for coach JJ Redick, one adjective seems to stand out, and he used to hear it from an old mentor.

The Lakers scored an easy win for the second straight night after they walloped the Sacramento Kings, 128-104, at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. They also routed the Golden State Warriors, 129-101, at Chase Center on Saturday.

In both games, Doncic was remarkable. Against the Kings, he had a game-high 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting, five rebounds, and nine assists. He also nailed a crazy shot in the third quarter despite slipping on the floor.

When asked about it, coach JJ Redick had the perfect word to describe Doncic: Daring.

“Coach K used to always use the word ‘daring,'” referring to his former coach at Duke, Mike Krzyzewski, in a video posted by California Post's Khobi Price.

“There's a daring to Luka's game. One of the many reasons that makes him such a special player.”

Article Continues Below

JJ Redick on this shot from Luka Doncic: "Coach K used to always use the word daring; there's a daring to Luka's game. One of the many reasons that makes him such a special player." https://t.co/mgJ6yaREa3 pic.twitter.com/F21IikmqFe — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) March 2, 2026

Since entering the NBA as a teenage phenomenon from Slovenia, Doncic has wowed fans with his derring-do, including making shots from way beyond the three-point area and dishing out nearly impossible passes.

He has mastered the angles of the court, utilizing his high IQ and pace to beat defenders despite his lack of speed and athleticism.

Doncic's highlight reel is filled with how-did-he-make-that shots, and he would gladly add to it his wild bucket against the Kings.

Redick has known Doncic since they were teammates on the Dallas Mavericks, and while the second-year coach is not afraid to rein in his players, he would not dare demand his prized star to change his style.