In a game where Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic went 1-for-9 from three amid his shooting slump, his most challenging attempt found the bottom of the net. Doncic’s shooting woes continued in Thursday’s 111-102 win against the Timberwolves. After the game, he discussed the difficulty of making such a challenging shot from behind the three-point arc.

A reporter asked Doncic about the shot amid his shooting slump during Luka’s media availability, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“I have no idea,” Doncic said. “Shots are made, [some] shots are amazing. I had no idea what was going on. But when it left my hand, I knew it was good. So, it worked.”

Doncic’s dad covered his face after the make. He appeared surprised to see his son drain such a difficult shot while falling out of bounce. However, Doncic had a different take on his dad’s reaction.

“He probably said, ‘Finally, he made a shot,’” Doncic joked. “I don’t think he was surprised.”

Getting out of his shooting slump remains a top priority for Doncic.

“It’s a big thing for me,” Doncic said. “You got to go through a lot of downs to get to the highest point, but it’s a big challenge for me. Just getting back into my rhythm, making those easier shots. For me, it’s a big challenge, but I look forward to it.”

Doncic finished with 21 points on 6-of-20 shooting, including 1-for-9 from deep, 13 rebounds, and five assists against the Timberwolves. While he’s been a consistent contributor for the Lakers, shooting 36.5 percent and just 22.4 percent from 3-point range isn’t sitting well with him.

LeBron James makes a guarantee on Luka Doncic’s shooting

Lakers superstar LeBron James addressed Luka Doncic’s shooting slump. Despite Doncic’s early struggles with his new team. James went as far as to guarantee that Luka would turn things around.

James believes Doncic shooting improvement is destined, per The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

“It’s gonna happen,” James said. “We’re not worried about that. So to be able to still maintain our game, and him to still be able to make an impact with him not shooting well right now, that’s what makes him special.”

While Doncic’s shooting percentage has dropped below 40% from the floor (36.5%) and 22.4% from deep, he’s made his presence felt in other statistical categories. He’s averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in six games. The Lakers are on a four-game winning streak, including 10-2 in their last 12 games.

