The trade of Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers transcended the basketball realm. It was the trade heard 'round the world.

Weeks after that that monster trade that also involved the Utah Jazz went down, there are still countless people in disbelieve that such a transaction happened in the NBA. Others, however, have used the Doncic trade as a material to have fun with. Just take for example Washington Nationals first baseman and former Texas Rangers infielder Nathanial Lowe, who recently took a hilarious shot at the Slovenian basketball star.

While guesting on “The Chris Rose Rotation,” Lowe momentarily left the frame and returned with the World Series ring he won in 2023 with the Rangers. Lowe then took a swipe at the 25-year-old Lakers guard for being a ringless Dallas star during his time with the Mavericks.

“I'm sure your guests come back with surprises because Luka [Doncic] is not sporting one of those,” Lowe said while flaunting his World Series ring. “Luka's not sporting one of those. You know, no knock. He had a fabulous Dallas sports career, but yeah.”

Before getting traded to the Lakers, Doncic came close to having an NBA championship with the Mavericks, as Dallas made a tremendous run in the 2024 NBA Playoffs and reached the NBA Finals of that year against the Boston Celtics.

After outlasting the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round, eliminating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round and sending Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves home in five games in the Western Conference finals, Doncic and the Mavericks were dominated in the NBA Finals by the Boston Celtics, who won the series, 4-1. Doncic averaged 29.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in the Boston series while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor.

Unlike Doncic, Lowe got a championship ring despite a poor performance on the grand stage. Against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 Fall Classic, Lowe went just 3-for-17 through five games and finished the series with a hitting line of .176/.300/.235. During that entire postseason, Lowe slashed .212/.278/.379. But at the end of the day, he won a ring in Texas — and Doncic didn't.

Now with the Lakers, Doncic will continue to look for that elusive NBA ring, and perhaps one day can get to flex that too just like Lowe.