With the Miami Heat dealing with an upcoming make-or-break week with the home stretch of the season commencing, there is a huge update regarding the situation with Terry Rozier. As it's been an unprecedented situation with the Heat and Rozier, there have been many people who believed the team should get compensation, with just that happening on Monday.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Charlotte Hornets are giving Miami a second-round pick in 2026 “to resolve a dispute” over the situation with Rozier. The Heat dealt a first-round pick and Kyle Lowry for Rozier on Jan. 23, 2024, before that season's trade deadline.

“The Hornets are sending a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Heat to resolve a dispute over Terry Rozier being under NBA and federal investigations over alleged gambling conspiracy during the Charlotte-Miami Jan. 2024 trade, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

While this appears to be a resolution for the dispute, Rozier is still on Miami's books as his situation continues to unfold after being arrested by the federal government, connected to gambling at the beginning of the season. Looking at the second-round pick, it will be the “more favorable,” according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“The 2026 second-round pick from the Hornets that the Heat will get is the more favorable of Golden State and Denver's second-round selection,” Chiang wrote.

A lawsuit from the Heat was never in the cards

While there had been rumors around the Heat and Rozier about what the next steps for the team would be, there was some speculation about whether the team would file a lawsuit. Mostly, due to the league and Charlotte reportedly not letting Miami know of potential gambling connections, as the NBA did its own investigation into Rozier while with Charlotte.

However, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald would say that a “lawsuit was never an option” and that the second-round pick is the “final development on the matter.”

“Hornets never told Heat they knew that Rozier was under investigation at time of trade, but there was no specific NBA rule against that,” Jackson continued. “Heat will send lottery-protected first-rounder to Hornets in 2027. If Heat misses playoffs next season, Miami would keep its 2027 first rounder and send 2028 first rounder to Charlotte.”

At any rate, the Heat is focused on extending its five-game winning streak with next Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards.