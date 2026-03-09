It has been a highly successful season for Michigan basketball. Michigan won the Big Ten regular-season title and looks positioned to make a run after the Big Ten tournament title and a national championship.

Michigan last went to the National Championship game in 2018. They fell to Villanova in the finals, finishing as the national runner-up. That was their sixth appearance in the National Championship, but the Wolverines have just one title to their name. That was in 1989 when Michigan defeated Seton Hall in the finals in overtime.

This year, they look to win their second national championship and are one of the favorites to do so. According to odds provided by DraftKings, Michigan is second in odds to win the title, only behind Duke. As March Madness approaches, this is the dream scenario for Michigan in its quest to win a title.

Get the top seed in the Midwest

The second weekend sites, locations for the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight, have been announced, and one location is very advantageous for Michigan. The four locations are Washington DC for the East, Tampa for the South, San Diego for the West, and Chicago for the Midwest. This gives the Wolverines a chance to play less than four hours away from home in the second weekend, which would be a massive advantage for them.

Since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, Michigan has received a one seed three times, but never been able to play as the one seed close to home. In 1985, they were the top seed in the Southeast Regional, which was scheduled to be in Birmingham, Alabama. They did not make it to Birmingham, though, falling to Villanova in the second round.

In 1993, they were the top seed in the West Region. They opened up in Tucson before playing in Seattle, Washington. Michigan was able to survive a second-round game against UCLA in overtime and win the region. The Wolverines would make it to the National Championship game but fall to North Carolina. This tournament record ultimately was vacated.

Finally, they got a one seed in 2021. They were the overall four seed in the tournament, making it as an at-large as Illinois won the Big 10 conference tournament. They would fall in the elite eight against UCLA, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana.

To get the top seed in the Midwest, they need to win the Big Ten conference tournament, most likely. If they can do that and have the ability to stay close to home, it will be an advantage and a dream for the Wolverines.

Avoid a few select teams

Michigan has lost just two times this season. The first one was a 91-88 loss to Wisconsin in January. The Wisconsin offense was playing at peak efficiency and hit 15 of 33 shots from three, while holding Michigan to eight of 25. The second was a five-point loss to Duke. Once again, Duke was efficient on offense while stifling the deep shooting of Michigan in the game. While it has been difficult to beat Michigan, there is a formula, and only a few teams can achieve that formula.

The first one is Duke. Duke is likely to also have a one seed in the NCAA tournament. Michigan wants to see them on the other side of the bracket. While the Blue Devils and Wolverines would not meet until the Final Four if they both have one seeds, holding Duke off as long as possible is ideal for Michigan.

Another potentialy road block for Michigan could be Iowa. Dusty May has already admitted he does not want to see Iowa again. Iowa has a solid defense, which can take away the three-ball, while still playing solid inside. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are 32nd in the nation in KenPom's offensive efficiency rankings. Currently, Iowa is projected as a ten-seed, potentially in the Midwest Region. If they move up a line and stay in the Midwest, it could be a difficult second-round game for Michigan.

Finally, there is Michigan State. Michigan swept the regular season, winning twice agaisnt the Spartans in the regular season for the first time since 2013-14. That year, they would also face off in the Big Ten Tournament, with Michigan getting a win in that game as well. Michigan did beat Michigan State twice during the 2017-18 season, but one was also a postseason game. Both games this year have been tight, and Tom Izzo develops solid game plans, especially in March. The Spartans would be a two-seed, and if they are in the same region, could end the Wolverines' run early.

The Wolverines need a solid first weekend

When Michigan has been able to get out of the first weekend, things have generally gone well for them. Michigan is 21-4 all time inthe round of 64. Still, they are just 15-8 in the round of 32. Dodging a solid eight or nine seed in the second round is going to be key for Michigan to make a run. ESPN's Bracketology currently has Clemson and Saint Louis facing off in the eight-nine game, and both teams are good matchups for Michigan. Other teams currently on the eight and nine-seed line include Georgia, Ohio State, Utah State, TCU, UCLA, and Texas A&M, all of which may have trouble with Michigan based on style of play.

Michigan needs to avoid a low-tempo and solid defensive team in the second round, but also again in the Elite Eight. All-time, Michigan is 14-5 in the Sweet Sixteen, but just 8-7 in the Elite Eight. That is where teams like Alabama, Purdue, Illinois, or Michigan State could come into play. All four teams have the offensive firepower or efficiency, combined with enough defensive efficiency to give the Wolverines trouble.

If they can get to the Final Four, Michigan has been great in that game. Michigan has made it to the Final Four eight times, winning seven times. Still, this all hinges on getting out of the first weekend unscathed. Since the tournament expanded to 64 teams, Michigan has made it to the tournament 23 times. They have advanced to the second weekend 56.5 percent of the time.

When they have advanced to the second weekend, they have been to the Final Four nearly forty percent of the time, and in each of those instances, they played in the National Championship game. Still, it all begins with a solid start, making the dream scenario an easier first weekend.