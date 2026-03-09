On Monday afternoon, it was reported that reigning Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III had agreed to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. The signing marks the end of Walker III's tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, and gives the Chiefs an intriguing weapon in the backfield after years of struggles in that area.

Walker III himself wasted no time in announcing his arrival to his new home on Sunday, taking to X, formerly Twitter, to post a graphic of himself in his new Kansas City threads.

The Chiefs have had struggles in the running back department for quite some time. In fact, for a large chunk of this past 2025 season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the team's leading rusher before ultimately going down with an ACL injury, from which he is still recovering.

It remains to be seen how the signing of Walker III might affect the Chiefs' plans in the draft, as some had projected them to take Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love with their first round pick. However, now, it would appear that Kansas City will look to fill another area of need on its roster with that selection.

Walker III has established himself as one of the league's best running backs over the last couple of seasons, dominating the New England Patriots in the Seahawks' recent Super Bowl victory en route to winning the MVP award for the game. The news will likely pay huge dividends for a Chiefs offense that relied way too heavily on Mahomes to pull rabbits out of hats during the 2025 season, ultimately ending with Kansas City missing out on the playoffs altogether.

In any case, the Walker III signing will be able to become official when the free agency period opens for business later on this week.