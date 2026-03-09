When fully healthy, the Kansas City Chiefs have one of the most dominant offenses in the NFL. However, the one thing that was missing was a premier running back.

The Chiefs have now filled that vacancy by signing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Walker has signed a three-year deal worth $43.05 and with a maximum value of $45 million, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Furthermore, he'll get $28.7 million guaranteed.

Kansas City finished the 2025 season ranked 25th in rushing, averaging 106.6 yards per game. They have turned to players such as Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, but neither were able to revolutionize the running back position. With both entering free agency, the Chiefs were in need regardless. But they decided to solve their rushing problem by taking a big swing in free agency.

Article Continues Below

Walker is coming off of a Super Bowl winning season with the Seattle Seahawks. He played a crucial role in that championship run, winning Super Bowl MVP after rushing for 135 yards on 27 carries.

During the regular season, Walker ran for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns on 221 carries. His four year run with the Seahawks has resulted in 821 carries for 3,555 yards and 29 touchdowns. Alongside the Super Bowl ring of course.

Injuries have hampered Walker in the past, as 2025 marked the first time he appeared in all 17 games. But the Chiefs are clearly confident with what he brings to the offense. Kansas City isn't used to being outside the playoff picture. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes returning and the infusion of Walker, the Chiefs are set on getting back on track.