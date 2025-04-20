Luka Doncic's playoff debut for the Los Angeles Lakers turned out to be quite solid in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

When the first quarter ended as the Lakers led 28-21, Doncic impressed throughout the first 12 minutes of the game. He had 16 points and three rebounds in the period, shooting 5-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

One of his best highlights happened less than four minutes into the quarter. He knocked down a difficult 3-pointer that saw Timberwolves' defender Jaden McDaniels heavily contest the shot.

Luka Doncic drills the TOUGH triple 🎯 He has 9 points midway through the 1st quarter!!

How Luka Doncic, Lakers played in first half

Despite the solid first quarter from Luka Doncic and the Lakers, the Timberwolves made a strong response in the next 12 minutes.

Minnesota initiated a huge run that saw them take a double-digit lead. They won the second quarter 38-20, knocking down multiple 3-pointers as they boast a 59-48 edge at the break.

Los Angeles was inconsistent with their overall shot-making. They converted 38% of their total field goal attempts but made 42% of their shots from downtown. This was in contrast to the Timberwolves' shooting splits of 50% overall, 50% from three, and 80% from the free-throw line.

Only three players made a significant impact in the Lakers' offense so far. Doncic leads with 20 points and four rebounds, LeBron James scored 10 points while Rui Hachimura has nine points and four rebounds.

Minnesota will continue to provide tough challenges to the Lakers' defense with their ability to shoot from the perimeter. What will matter for Los Angeles is to respond with their own shooting prowess while getting more stops on the defensive side of the ball.

Following this matchup, the Lakers will prepare for Game 2 against the Timberwolves. The contest will take place on April 22 at 10 p.m. ET.