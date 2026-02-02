Luka Doncic knows how to put on a show under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, and he did just that Sunday night. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was upto his usual ‘Luka Magic' antics.

With less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Lakers found themselves trailing 75-74 in a gritty back-and-forth affair. That’s when Doncic decided to take over. He brought the ball across midcourt, locked in on his defender at the three-point line, and unleashed a dizzying spin move. Before the defense could recover, Doncic stepped back and buried a cold-blooded triple to give Los Angeles a temporary lead.

But the shot was only half the story. As the ball splashed through the net, Doncic turned toward the front row, pointed directly at legendary filmmaker and Knicks superfan Spike Lee, and flashed a playful wink. Even the notoriously loyal Lee couldn’t help but crack a smile at the sheer audacity of the play.

LUKA DONCIC 🥶 And winks at Spike Lee after the bucket 😉👈 pic.twitter.com/Ldne7d6aTR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 2, 2026

However, the late-game magic wasn't enough to secure a victory. Despite the highlight-reel moment and a monster performance from Doncic, who is currently averaging 33.7 points per game, the Lakers couldn't withstand New York’s late surge. The Knicks eventually pulled away to secure a 112-100 victory, snapping the Lakers' momentum on their current road trip.

Doncic finished the night with a massive stat line: 30 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists, but the Lakers struggled to find consistency beyond their primary star. The New York Knicks defense, led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, tightened up in the fourth quarter, holding Los Angeles to just 100 points.

The loss moves the Lakers to 29-19 on the year as they continue their grueling road stretch. While LeBron James and Deandre Ayton provided support, it was Luka’s theater that stole the headlines. For one night in New York, the biggest star in the building wasn't on the silver screen; he was wearing a Lakers jersey and winking at the director.