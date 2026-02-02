Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was back in one of his favorite arenas in the world on Sunday, as they visited the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for a marquee matchup.

James has had iconic moments in the hallowed venue. There is truly something different, almost mystical, about competing at Madison Square Garden that gets the players all pumped up.

The game against the Knicks was extra special for the 41-year-old James, as he was reunited with his good friend, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony. They linked up before tip-off, sharing a few laughs.

LeBron James links up with Carmelo Anthony and Tracy McGrady ahead of Lakers-Knicks 🤝 (via @NBAonNBC)pic.twitter.com/smszcJbpO2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 2, 2026

Anthony, who starred for the Knicks from 2011 to 2017, was covering the much-anticipated contest for NBC.

James and Anthony have remained close since entering the NBA together in 2003 as the most highly touted prospects of their draft class.

It is wild that James is still playing, while Anthony is already doing television. Yet another testament to the four-time MVP's unparalleled longevity.

Fans were thrilled to see James and Anthony together again.

“They have been friends since day one,” said @BasketISOK.

Article Continues Below

“I like seeing LeBron happy,” added @Mr9iceGuyyyy.

“Of course, Melo would be there. My guy. Miss you on the court, brodie,” wrote @BlessedOrri.

“This is emotional,” @commented @OgodoSandra.

“Would like to see those two on the same squad,” posted @amktparticipant.

James and Anthony played together on the Lakers for one season, fulfilling their longtime wish.

James was announced as one of the reserves in next month's All-Star Game in Los Angeles, marking his 22nd time in the midseason affair. He will come off the bench for the first time.