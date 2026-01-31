He's still got it! LeBron James may be 41 years old, but the Los Angeles Lakers star still has some hops to him. Against the Washington Wizards, James got up for an alley-oop slam from DeAndre Ayton. It was a peculiar sight to see the center lob up a pass for the aging star, but James was still able to grab the high pass for the slam.

After the game, Ayton admitted that the play worked out much better than he anticipated. The Lakers star joked that he would have been benched if he threw the lob to anybody else. Since it was James on the receiving end of the lob, though, he made it work.

“That was terrible.” Ayton told reporters. “I told JJ, ‘If it was not LeBron James at the end of that alley-oop, I would be right there sitting next to you'. And he started laughing. It was just a fact. because I'm like, ‘Yo I threw it out of bounds.' It was one of those things you see on Bleacher Report where Lebron does spectacular things and that was one of them. He did that.”

Article Continues Below

The Lakers made quick work of the Wizards, beating them 142-111. It was a nice, comfortable game for LA: a much different yet welcome tone compared to their previous games. James finished the game with 20 points and six assists on the night. Meanwhile, Ayton was excellent in the game as well, scoring 28 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. As usual, though, it was Luka Doncic who was the main attraction: the Lakers star notched a triple-double with 37 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists in the game.

The Lakers improve to 29-18 on the season, keeping control of the Western Conference. This season, Ayton is averaging a cool 13.6 points per game. His rebounding numbers could stand to be better (8.6 rebounds per game), but he's done enough to help LA up to this point.