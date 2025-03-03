The Los Angeles Lakers are on a roll, as they picked up their sixth straight win on Sunday night with a 108-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The addition of Luka Doncic ahead of the trade deadline appears to be paying dividends for the Lakers, and the superstar point guard believes the rest of the NBA is beginning to take note.

Doncic led the way for L.A. on Sunday night, scoring 29 points, dishing out nine assists, and hauling in six rebounds. The end result was another win against their crosstown rival, and after the game, Doncic made it clear that he feels like the Lakers are drawing more attention to themselves with their recent win streak.

“Yeah, I think so,” Doncic said when asked about whether he believes Los Angeles has a target on their back now. “I didn't believe it before, but they say if somebody is out a long time that they'll play against the Lakers. I didn't believe that for a long time, but obviously it's the Lakers.”

Luka Doncic, Lakers move up to No. 2 seed in Western Conference

Beating the Clippers is always a positive for the Lakers, but this win was particularly important for another reason. With the Denver Nuggets losing to the Boston Celtics earlier in the day, that opened that door for the Lakers to move up to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a win over the Clippers. Sure enough, they ended up prevailing, pushing them ahead of every team other than the Oklahoma City Thunder for the time being.

Keeping up the positive momentum will be key, especially as teams begin to take L.A. more seriously moving forward. Doncic appears to be finding his footing, though, which makes the Lakers even more scary than they already are. They will look to push their win streak to seven games when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.