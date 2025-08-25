For years, NBA 2K ratings have sparked heated debates among fans, analysts, and even players themselves. The Chicago Bulls' roster in 2K26 is no different, a lineup riddled with baffling over valuations and glaring underestimations that simply don’t reflect reality. A team often criticized for being stuck in NBA purgatory has suddenly been painted in an oddly flattering light in certain spots, while some of its brightest young talents have been shortchanged.

Let’s dive into why these ratings are completely wrong, and spotlight five Bulls players who are either drastically overrated or underrated.

Coby White: A rising star who deserved more than 83 OVR

Coby White quietly transformed into one of the NBA’s most improved guards last season. His scoring arsenal grew more versatile, his three-point shot stabilized, and his playmaking instincts sharpened. While an 83 OVR looks respectable on the surface, it doesn’t properly reflect the leap he made as both a primary scorer and facilitator.

What makes the underrating so obvious is how 2K values similar combo guards across the league. Guards with lesser production or efficiency often receive 85+ ratings, while White is capped below that threshold despite outperforming expectations. His shooting (81 3PT) is fair, but his finishing rating (65 DNK) undersells his craftiness around the rim and athletic pop in transition.

White is not just a “solid” guard anymore; he’s the Bulls’ engine. An 85 or 86 OVR would have been more accurate.

Josh Giddey: The stalemate undervaluation at 82 OVR

The Josh Giddey situation with Chicago is strange both on and off the court. While he hasn’t signed with the Bulls yet, his on-court profile is clear: one of the best young playmakers in the NBA with elite size at 6-foot-8. Yet 2K saddled him with an 82 OVR, placing him below players who don’t come close to matching his vision, rebounding, and overall impact.

The most laughable part? His 82 three-point rating. Giddey has improved, but he is nowhere near a consistent knockdown shooter; his mechanics and streakiness should have him closer to the mid-70s in that category. Instead, 2K inflated his shooting while undervaluing the rest of his all-around brilliance.

If ratings were built honestly, Giddey should sit around 85 OVR with higher playmaking and rebounding attributes, and lower outside shooting.

Matas Buzelis: The rookie is already slighted at 79 OVR

Matas Buzelis is one of the most hyped rookies entering the 2025-26 season, and his 2K profile actually underrates him in the wrong areas. Sure, he has flashy dunking (89 DNK) and a decent three-ball, but slapping him with a 79 OVR feels timid given the expectations around his immediate impact.

Rookies like Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama in past editions were generously rated into the 80s without hesitation. Why is Buzelis, who dominated stretches in the G League Ignite system and brings a rare blend of size and shot creation, penalized?

In a weakened Eastern Conference (especially with injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton), Buzelis is set to get major usage. Realistically, he should’ve debuted at an 82 or 83 OVR, reflecting his status as one of the most NBA-ready prospects.

Nikola Vučević: Inflated by reputation at 82 OVR

Nikola Vučević has been a steady double-double machine throughout his career, but at age 34, his athleticism, defensive mobility, and overall ceiling are clearly declining. That’s why his 82 OVR feels like a legacy rating more than a reflection of his current impact.

His three-point mark (84) is accurate given his pick-and-pop ability, but his defensive awareness and lateral quickness are liabilities that simply don’t show up in this rating. Players with similar limitations often dip into the high-70s, yet Vooch is still hovering in the low 80s as if he’s in his Orlando prime.

An honest evaluation would peg him closer to a 78 OVR, still useful, but no longer the near-All-Star 2K seems to suggest.

Patrick Williams: Perennially overvalued at 76 OVR

Patrick Williams is one of the most frustrating young players in the NBA. The tools are there: size, defensive potential, and shooting flashes. But the production simply hasn’t followed. Despite being given years of opportunity, Williams remains inconsistent, often disappearing offensively and failing to assert himself.

2K rating him at 76 OVR actually flatters his track record. His “stretch four” tag and 77 three-point rating are built on hypothetical upside rather than tangible results. When players like Isaac Okoro (77 OVR, with elite defense) are in the same neighborhood, it feels unfair.

Williams should be hovering around a 72-73 OVR until he proves otherwise. His rating, while not egregious, is still an overestimation.

A roster stuck in mediocrity

The most damning thing about these ratings isn’t just the individual oversights; it’s the way they collectively frame the Bulls as a team. With so many players in the high 70s and low 80s, 2K has painted Chicago as a solid, balanced squad. In reality, that balance is misleading.

The Bulls don’t have a true superstar to push them into contention. Coby White is a breakout candidate, Giddey is a developing star, and Buzelis could be special, but together, they form more of a promising core than a finished product. Ratings in the low-80s suggest proven quality, when in truth, Chicago is still searching for a consistent identity and direction.

The Chicago Bulls’ 2K26 ratings don’t just miss the mark; they tell the wrong story. By inflating veterans like Vučević, overrating hypotheticals like Patrick Williams, and underselling cornerstones like Coby White, Josh Giddey, and Matas Buzelis, 2K creates a version of the Bulls that doesn’t exist.

If anything, these ratings mirror the franchise’s real-world problem: stuck in limbo, refusing to pick a lane, and defined by mediocrity. Until both the Bulls and their virtual counterparts embrace bold change, the frustration will continue, for fans in Chicago and anyone logging into MyNBA hoping for something more.