The Dallas Mavericks are set to potentially contend for a postseason spot in the 2025-26 NBA season. Anthony Davis will lead the way as 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg prepares to make his NBA debut. Kyrie Irving's expected return in 2026 will give the Mavs a pivotal boost later in the season. One player who has not received as much attention but could make a difference this year is PJ Washington. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, league sources said a contract extension between Washington and the Mavs is likely to come to fruition.

Washington will become eligible to sign a four-year contract extension worth $90 million on Friday. Are there risks with such a contract? Sure, but Washington has been reliable on the floor while also stepping up as a leader. Regardless of his role — there are arguments to be made for Washington starting or coming off the bench — he will impact the Mavs in a big way for years to come if the contract extension becomes a reality.

The 27-year-old averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per outing during the 2024-25 campaign. He features respectable scoring prowess to go along with versatility on both ends of the floor. Washington can guard multiple positions while playing different roles offensively as well.

The Mavericks acquired Washington from the Charlotte Hornets in a deal before the 2023-24 NBA trade deadline. The deal ended up becoming a pivotal trade for Dallas, as Washington helped the Mavs make an NBA Finals run.

Now, fans will wait and see if Washington and the Mavericks end up agreeing to a contract extension. Stein's sources believe a deal is likely, so there is reason for optimism around the situation.