As the NBA world reacts to Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2024-25 campaign coming to an end, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins delivered a harsh take on the guard’s defense against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the Timberwolves eliminated the Lakers in Game 5, Perkins zeroed in on Doncic’s defensive performance.

Doncic, who suffered a back injury in the first half of Wednesday’s 103-96 loss, returned for the second half but wasn’t himself, as the hard fall had taken a significant toll on him. Still, Perkins called Doncic the worst defensive All-Star the NBA has seen.

“Luka Doncic is the worst defensive star that we’ve seen in the modern era of basketball. Period,” Perkins said.

"Luka Doncic is the worst defensive star that we've seen in the modern era of basketball. Period," Perkins said on ESPN's First Take. Stephen A. Smith responded, "That's very cruel… you could have found a nicer way to say that."

Even Kendrick Perkins’ ESPN co-host, Stephen A Smith, was surprised to hear his colleague be so harsh toward Doncic. However, Perk didn’t back down on his strong take.

Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards had a modest 15 points on 5-of-19 attempts, including 0-for-11 from deep, but Rudy Gobert dominated in leading his team to victory. Gobert finished with 27 points, 24 rebounds, and two blocks. Julius Randle added 23 points, five rebounds, and four assists, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the bench with 10 points.

Doncic’s 28 points led the Lakers. He also finished with nine assists, seven rebounds, and one steal.

Luka Doncic on potential contract extension with the Lakers

Despite a back injury sustained in the first half of Wednesday’s loss, Lakers’ Luka Doncic finished 7-of-18 from the floor, including 2-for-8 from deep. Then, a reporter asked Doncic about his future with the Lakers.

Doncic, who’s eligible for a contract extension this summer, gave an honest response.

“I didn’t think it yet. I’ve been focused on basketball,” Doncic said. Obviously, this is the time now to think about everything,” Doncic said.

But could Doncic see himself as part of the Lakers for the long term?

“Yeah. It’s been great,” Doncic said. “Honestly, the way the fans accepted me. It’s been amazing. The way the community accepted me has been amazing. So, I’m really glad that I’m here. I had a great couple of months, but I’m still trying to learn everything about the city, about the team, still trying to process everything.”

The Lakers will have to answer many questions heading into the offseason. After their collapsed deal for Hornets center Mark Williams fell through due to a failed physical, the Lakers were left thin in the frontcourt. The Timberwolves won the rebounding game 54-37 in their series-clinching win in Game 5.