May 1, 2025 at 1:10 AM ET

The Los Angeles Lakers wanted to book tickets to the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Instead, they are now in an early vacation after getting dominated in the first round of the postseason by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers are now out of title contention following a 103-96 loss to Minnesota in Game 5 of the series Wednesday night. Los Angeles managed to win Game 2 to tie the series before losing the next three, leading to their embarrassing early exit.

Meanwhile, Lakers fans have taken their strong feelings about the frustrating end to their team's season online.

“Worst lakers playoff showing I have ever seen. Massive L. No effort. No heart. Awful,” one fan said.

“Well we did say Lakers in 5,” another shared.

Lakers 2025 pic.twitter.com/q7v16pQFuQ — Janty (@CFC_Janty) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Austin Reaves when the Lakers needed him the most: 🧱 5 baskets

🧱 6 turnovers pic.twitter.com/ZnXVD3XlFp — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tylil starts crashing out and destroys in his room after the Lakers got eliminated from the playoffs 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nWaGw783TZ — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“On behalf of all Lakers fans, I apologize to Darvin Ham,” a different post read.

Via another social media user: “GET JJ REDICK TF OUT OF HERE RUDY GOBERT OUT HERE LOOKING LIKE PRIME WILT CHAMBERLAIN I NEED AUSTIN REAVES OUT OF MY TEAM I REGRET EVERYTHING I SAID ABOUT HIM. WHY ARE WE RUNNING A 8 MAN ROTATION WHY ARE WE NOT PLAYING JAXSON HAYES????”