The Los Angeles Lakers have slipped in the Western Conference standings recently, amid a slew of key injuries. The Lakers received reinforcements this weekend when four players made their return to the lineup for the team’s win against the Phoenix Suns. Luka Doncic has been on the Lakers’ injury report as of late, and he was listed again ahead of the team’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Luka Doncic was officially listed as probable on the Lakers’ injury report as their Nuggets showdown looms large.

Doncic has been dealing with a couple of issues. He’s still managing the calf injury he suffered on Christmas Day when he was still a member of the Dallas Mavericks. That injury had him sidelined from then until Feb. 10 when he made his Lakers debut.

Most recently, Doncic is nursing a right ankle sprain. The ankle sprain is what he’s officially on the injury report for. Following the Lakers’ win against the Suns on Sunday, Doncic spoke briefly about playing through the injuries and getting back to his regular standard of play.

“Yeah, I’m obviously getting there. But like I always say, everyday I’m feeling better,” Doncic said. “Physically I got my knee that hyperextended my ankle again, but I’m good.”

With the Nuggets coming to town, and amid a tightening Western Conference playoff picture, the Lakers are going to need Doncic at his best. Doncic recently spoke about Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets still being a legitimate threat in the West.

Doncic has appeared in 15 games for the Lakers since the trade, at a little over 34 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 26.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals with splits of 40 percent shooting from the field, 33.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Also on the Lakers injury report was Trey Jemison who was listed as questionable due to illness. LeBron James and Rui Hachimura remain out.